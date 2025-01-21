Pete Alonso Mets return? MLB insider makes bold 2025 free agency prediction

Where Pete Alonso will land this upcoming season is one of the biggest questions surrounding MLB’s offseason.

Several reports have claimed that the New York Mets are ready to move on from their homegrown talent, believing the four-time All-Star will be playing elsewhere in 2025.

The New York Post recently reported the Mets offered Alonso a three-year, $70 million deal to return to Queens, which he turned down. Alonso is looking for a long-term deal, having reportedly rebuffed a seven-year, $158 million extension during the 2023 season. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has predicted Alonso would receive a six-year, $159 million contract.

While Alonso remains unsigned, the Mets have pivoted and brought back outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker and signed former Atlanta Braves reliever A.J. Minter.

The Toronto Blue Jays have recently been linked to Alonso, but they just signed All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. So, where will the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year land? One MLB insider gave a surprising prediction.

MLB insider believes Pete Alonso will land with this team for the upcoming season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

MLB insider and MLB.com’s Mets team reporter Anthony DiComo suspects that Alonso will end up staying in New York.

“Take everything that follows with a sizable grain of salt, because I won’t believe Alonso is heading elsewhere until he actually does. On paper, the match is simply too snug for me to dismiss. It’s a player who has openly espoused his love for New York, a team that features an obvious hole at first base and a fan base that, by and large, would welcome Alonso back,” DiComo wrote in his Mets Beat newsletter.

However, DiComo did add that he doesn’t believe the Mets “are bluffing” and won’t budge beyond the contract they offered Alonso.

“Recent reports from SNY, the New York Post and The Athletic have painted the front office as willing to walk away from Alonso. It appears clear that the Mets won’t go much beyond three years and, say, $70 million, as the Post suggested. At that price, they would surely welcome Alonso back. But if Alonso continues balking at such figures, I do believe the Mets are sincere in their willingness to walk away,” DiComo stated.

Over six seasons with the Mets, Alonso has slashed .249/.339/.514 with a 134 OPS+ (indicating he’s 34% better than the league-average hitter). He’s also hit 226 home runs, placing him third on the franchise’s all-time list and just 27 away from overtaking Darryl Strawberry, who’s first with 252 home runs.

Alonso, whose OPS has declined over the last three seasons, has seen his options dwindle this offseason as several teams have filled their first-base holes via signings or trades, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, and Washington Nationals.