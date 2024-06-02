New York Jets may move on from one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receivers

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year, after it became known that the New York Jets would acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, GM Joe Douglas landed one of the quarterback’s favorite receivers, Allen Lazard.

Lazard was signed to a four-year, $44 million contract in free agency, adding some much-needed size (6-foot-5) to the Jets’ receiving corps. But like many other Jets offensive players, Lazard, despite starting 12 games, didn’t have a very effective season. He was even a healthy scratch in the season’s final two games.

He was held to just 311 receiving yards, catching 23 of 49 targets. Aside from his rookie season, when he was targeted just once, the yardage total was a new career low. Sure, not having Rodgers throw him the ball for the first time in his six-year career was certainly a factor in Lazard’s disappointing season, yet he’s apparently not looking any better in the Jets’ OTAs.

Allen Lazard’s roster spot is unsafe, but cutting him doesn’t do the Jets any favors

According to ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini, Lazard was a bit “shaky” during the team’s last OTA practice with open media access. After the Jets made him available in trade discussions this offseason, odds are that Lazard, who isn’t a special teams standout and doesn’t appear to have a grasp on any of the starting receiver slots, could be ripe to be cut.

The issue with cutting Lazard is that he’s owed a guaranteed $10 million in 2024, so cutting him doesn’t get the Jets any cap relief. Yet, if he’s set to be inactive on gameday, then keeping him on the roster only hurts a younger player’s chances of contributing this season.

Another potential outcome sees him traded for a very minuscule return, such as a swap of late-round picks, and the Jets might even have to eat some of his salary just to get another team to take a flier on the 28-year-old.

Ultimately, unless the former undrafted pro suddenly flips a switch and turns back the clock to 2022, when he was Rodgers’ leading receiver, the end of Lazard’s road in the Big Apple is near.

