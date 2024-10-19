New York Giants’ Malik Nabers sounds off following backlash for attending Travis Scott concert while in concussion protocol

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is responding to criticism for attending a Travis Scott concert at MetLife Stadium while he was in concussion protocol.

Nabers missed the last two games after suffering a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. The exciting rookie receiver is expected to return Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after getting cleared earlier this week.

Malik Nabers was evaluated by the independent neurological consultant this afternoon and has cleared the concussion protocol. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 17, 2024

While he was in concussion protocol, Nabers went to a Travis Scott concert, which unsettled many, including, it appears, Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

“I’ll keep that all in-house,” Daboll said, via NJ.com, when asked about his reaction to Nabers attending the show.

Nabers did not violate his concussion protocol by going to the concert.

Malik Nabers fires back at criticism

When asked about the backlash he received, Nabers said it’s no one’s business.

“I mean that’s my business,” Nabers said, via the New York Post. “What I do outside this facility has nothing to do with what the media thinks or whatever they got going on, so that’s my business.”

Nabers added that the lights and the loud music didn’t bother him.

“I said I’ve been playing loud music since after the concussion in the car. I go out with the lights on. I play the game with lights,” Nabers said. “So, I didn’t have anything with lights. It wasn’t making my head hurt. The sound wasn’t making my head hurt, so I was fine.”

The Giants selected Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. In four games, Nabers has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants are three-point home underdogs against the Eagles.

