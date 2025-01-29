New Orleans Saints’ coaching search has a new frontrunner

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy’s initial negotiations to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints didn’t go well. The former Super Bowl winner now will instead sit out of the 2025 NFL season and will focus on trying to land another head coaching job next offseason.

So, if it’s not McCarthy, who will be the Saints head coach in 2025? There’s a new frontrunner leading the charge.

Kellen Moore emerges as frontrunner to coach New Orleans Saints in 2025



With Mike McCarthy out of the picture, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the new favorite to become the New Orleans Saints’ head coach.

Yet, since the Eagles’ postseason is still ongoing, the Saints cannot officially hire Moore yet, even if he is their top candidate for the job. However, he has already interviewed with the team twice, so they should have all the information they need to make a decision.

In addition to Moore, the Saints have also held two rounds of interviews with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Yet, Weaver and Kafka are fairly new to being considered viable head coaching candidates, whereas Moore has long been viewed as a future head coach, and now he may get his shot in New Orleans.

In addition to leading the NFL’s second-highest-scoring offense this past season, Moore served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and filled the same role with the Dallas Cowboys from 2019 to 2022.

