Netflix greenlights NASCAR docuseries; production partnership expanded

It’s no secret that a second season of the NASCAR Full Speed docuseries on Netflix has been given a green light.

The NASCAR Productions camera crews have been running around the track with their signature boom mics for over a month now, primarily shooting material surrounding drivers in the Cup Series playoffs, and everyone knows what they are there for.

What is new is that the studio that partnered with NASCAR to produce that first season is now combining efforts to create Full Speed Entertainment, which is the marriage of NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures.

As part of the new partnership, what is being described as a ‘wide swath’ of content from documentaries, studio shows and special events are being formulated.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our partnership with NASCAR with Full Speed Entertainment,” said Connor Schell, the CEO and founder of Words + Pictures in a press released. “The first season of Full Speed was a really rewarding project for our company, and it was a thrill to work side-by-side with NASCAR Studios every step of the way. The opportunity to bring audiences more great racing content and collaborate with NASCAR opens a wealth of possibilities we can’t wait to get working on.”

Tim Clark is NASCAR’s EVP and chief brand officer and the architect of the docuseries and relationship with Pictures + Words.

“Early into the Full Speed process, I knew we wanted to find more ways to collaborate and capitalize on new opportunities for NASCAR as cultural demand for compelling sports stories continues to grow,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief brand officer. “Words + Pictures is the premier storyteller in the sports content space, and Connor’s team excels in not just generating big ideas and visions, but executing them in ways that captivate big audiences.”

NASCAR also hired longtime ESPN documentaries chief John Dahl, who was instrumental in the 30 for 30 series, in the spring and it was with this partnership in mind.

“It’s such a natural partnership for NASCAR Studios and for me personally,” said John Dahl, whom NASCAR hired in the spring as the company’s new senior vice president of content. “I have so much respect and appreciation for Connor. We’ve had a great working relationship and friendship going back to the creation of ESPN Films and 30 for 30, and I’m excited about all the possibilities we can explore in this new chapter.”

