New Jimmy Butler rumor could scare off Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors from making blockbuster trade

A new rumor about Jimmy Butler could scare off teams interested in making a blockbuster trade for him before February’s deadline.

On Dec. 15, trade season officially opened when players who signed contracts this summer became eligible to be traded in the weeks ahead. It will lead to heightened speculation around the NBA about potential deals that could be made.

Superstar players like Lebron James and Kevin Durant have been linked to potential trades this winter. However, the big-name star most NBA pundits think could actually be moved is Miami Heat great Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star is hoping for one last big contract extension after this season but his current team is not interested in such a move.

With the Heat not expected to compete for a title, moving Butler now with a one-year player option left on his contract could fetch them a pretty good return. However, a new report from ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst will give interested teams a reason to pass on a deal.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 19.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

Jimmy Butler to opt out of contract ‘no matter what happens’ rest of this season

“[Butler] has got a player option in his contract for $52 million next year,” Windhorst said on Monday’s “The Hoop Collective.” “He has made it known to the league, that he intends to not pick that up. His position is that no matter what happens, he is going to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025.”

The future Hall-of-Famer has a player option worth $52 million next season. If the Heat actually do trade the NBA legend, they will want a worthwhile package in return. However, teams like the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets — early favorites in a Jimmy Butler trade chase — may not be willing to give up major assets for a rental.

Jimmy Butler contract: $52.5 million player option in 2025

Yet, a case could also be made some teams might be more willing to trade for Jimmy Butler knowing they won’t have to pay the $52 million he is owed in 2025-26.

