NBA rumors reveal Golden State Warriors early, bold approach to NBA trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors were prominent in NBA rumors this offseason, linked to a sign-and-trade for Paul George and then a potential deal for Lauri Markkanen. Neither deal came to fruition but with the club off to a hot start in the regular season, NBA trade rumors are already surfacing about the Warriors.

Coming off a big win over the Boston Celtics, the Warriors currently have one of the best records in the NBA. Golden State is also one of just four teams with a 10-plus point differential on the season and they have one of the longest winning streaks in the NAB this season.

Golden State Warriors future draft picks: 2025 1st, 2026 1st, 2026 2nd (ATL), 2027 1st, 2028 1st, 2028 2nd (ATL), 2029 1st, 2029 2nd, 2030 2nd, 2031 1st

Stephen Curry is leading the way, but it has been a team-wide effort this season. Among NBA stats leaders entering play on Friday, Golden State ranked third in scoring (121.1 points per game), blocks (6.3 per game) and assists (29.4 per game) while ranking fifth in steals per game (9.3) and fourth in three-point shooting percentage (39.3 percent).

The Warriors have also positioned themselves nicely to be buyers, if they wanted, at the NBA trade deadline this season. Jonathan Kuminga ($7.636 million salary) will have suitors and Golden State has the Andrew Wiggins contract ($26.276 million salary) to make a big move.

During an appearance on ESPN First Take, NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared that the Warriors are the team with an “itchy trigger finger trying to make a deal” and they are viewed around the league as the “biggest candidate” to make a blockbuster trade this season.

While Windhorst doesn’t get into any specific NBA trade candidates the Warriors could pursue, there is one obvious one. The Milwaukee Bucks are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history and Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear he wants to play for a championship contender.

Whether it’s Antetokounmpo or another All-Star player with multiple years of contract control, the Warriors figure to be among the most aggressive teams pursuing whichever stars pop up in NBA rumors this season.