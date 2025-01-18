NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Sr. dies at 66

The father of Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex, Martin Truex Sr., has died at the age of 66.

A statement from the family reads:

“We are devastated by the loss of our father (Martin Truex Sr.). Simply put, he was our hero and a great man. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

The elder Truex made 135 starts on the old Busch North circuit, which is now the ARCA East Series. He won at New Hampshire in 1994.

“He was a gentleman racer, fun to race with,” said four-time Busch North champion Andy Santerre, in an interview in September. “I don’t remember all my races, but I do remember that Martin Sr. beat me at New Hampshire in, I think, ’94 and I finished second, and I was as happy for him as I was to finish second — and I don’t think I’d won a race at that point.”

His No. 56 cars, which carried the logo of his wholesale seafood industry, was then extended to Martin Jr. as he started racing. Truex Jr. used the number while at Michael Waltrip Racing and again next month in the Daytona 500 in a one-off for Tricon Garage.