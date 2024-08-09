NASCAR updates wet weather oval tire change procedures

NASCAR has updated language to its rule book regarding the general procedures for wet weather package usage on oval races starting this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The changes will give team autonomy over strategic decisions once a caution is displayed while teams are on wet weather tires. Specifically, it gives teams the option whether or not to pit at any team and those who do not will gain track position over teams that do come down pit road.

However, the updated procedures do not allow teams to take off treaded wet weather tires in favor of slicks, something it is not yet comfortable in allowing yet.

This is the latest evolution of NASCAR’s growing usage of a wet weather package to be used only after it stops raining to allow races to resume quicker after a storm.

At New Hampshire last month, the final 90 laps were run on wet weather tires, with some teams thinking the track was ready for slicks, but NASCAR choosing to keep everyone on the same type of tire.