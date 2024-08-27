NASCAR to take first international points paying race to Mexico City in 2025

NASCAR is returning to Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and its bringing the Cup Series with it this time.

The event is June 14-15 and will feature the Cup Series points paying race outside of the United States alongside the first Xfinity Series race at the venue since the races held from 2005 to 2008. The top two national tours will also be joined by the NASCAR Mexico Series.

This is the first Cup Series points race to be held outside of the United States. The division did run a trio of races in Japan from 1996 to 1998 but they were non-points exhibition races.

“This has been on our radar for a long time,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR EVP and Chief Venue and Racing Innovation officer, said in a release. “We’ve been talking about the continued iteration of our schedule, right? You can go back a few years, went to new markets like Nashville and Austin, Texas. We went to the Coliseum for the Clash. … We went to our first street race in downtown Chicago, and this is going to be another first for us in a lot of ways. This is going to be certainly a monumental event for us, the first time we’re going south of the border.”

The four Xfinity Series races were won by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kyle Busch.

The rest of the schedule is expected by the end of Tuesday.