NASCAR team owner ordered to pay $31 million in payroll taxes

Former NASCAR team owner Ron Devine has agreed to a plea agreement after being accused of failure to pay payroll taxes over several years.

He was federally indicted in 2023 on four counts. Devine was ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling the bankruptcy case for his BK Racing team. That decision was appealed but upheld by the US Appeals Court.

Further, it chastised Devine.

“The bankruptcy court exhibited extraordinary patience in the face of Appellants’ egregious conduct. This Court will not condone such blatant disregard for the judicial process.”

Devine has been alleged a willful failure to remit $176,144.88 in trust fund taxes to the Internal Revenue Service for the quarter ending June 30, 2017. The United States Attorney’s Office indicated that it was not an isolated incident and part of a pattern of tax evasion that began in 2012.

Devine has testified that his payments have covered short term loans and he is just behind on trying to stay on top of his requirements.

“I’m trying as hard as I can … to keep up with this thing. It is amazingly overwhelming. … I am an honest person.”