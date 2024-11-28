NASCAR placing restrictions on Truck Series pit crew fire suits in 2025

In the name of cutting costs in the Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR is placing design restrictions on both over-the-wall and behind-the-wall fire suits for race teams next season.

A memo sent to teams on Tuesday outlined the following guidelines:

Behind the wall pit crew members will need to have a submitted design for their fire suits. These suits cannot have sponsorship branding and must follow the general guidelines of the attached.

Colors are at the team’s discretion

They must be consistent across an organization

No sponsorship branding allowed

The Craftsman, Sunoco, Goodyear and NASCAR bar logo’s shown in the guidelines are highly recommended but not required

Over the wall pit crew members will need to have a submitted design for their fire suits that you will use for the entire season. The fire suit design is at the team’s discretion. Sponsorship branding is allowed.

Crew member garage shirts are at the team’s discretion. Sponsorship branding is allowed.

—

The idea is to discourage teams from printing one-off fire suits for individual races and keeping a generic look off camera for every participating team.

There are also numerous teams on the back of the grid using hand me down, second hand suits from previous seasons, and this rule Will also affect that market as well, and will not be cost effective.