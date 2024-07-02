NASCAR penalizes Carson Hocevar for intentionally spinning Harrison Burton under caution

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following a review of all pertinent data on Tuesday, NASCAR has fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 and docked him 25 points for intentionally spinning Harrison Burton under caution on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Specifically, Hocevar hooked Burton from his right rear on Lap 244, after the caution had come out for an incident involving Brad Keselowski spinning into the wall due to contact from Austin Dillon.

Carson Hocevar SPINS Harrison Burton under yellow. 😳



Hocevar falls from 22nd to 24th in the championship standings and is 181 points of a provisional playoff spot. Realistically, he faced must-win odds to qualify for the Round of 16 anyways.

Chase Elliott was suspended one race last year for a right rear hook on Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600. Bubba Wallace was suspended a race for right rear hooking Kyle Larson in 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hocevar also has a prior history of similar actions, right rear hooking Taylor Gray in the Truck Series race at Martinsville last spring.

