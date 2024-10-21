William Sawalich to tackle NASCAR national racing in 2025

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

William Sawalich will race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No.18 next season.

Sawalich has spent the past three seasons driving for Gibbs across all three ARCA platforms, where he has won 18 of his 39 starts, including the past two East championships. He joins Taylor Gray, who was also announced for the team in the No. 54 car, with Ty Gibbs listed as the owner of the car.

The 18-year-old has also made 13 Truck Series starts with three top-10s and a pole with Tricon Garage.

“I am honored to be driving the No. 18 full-time in the Xfinity Series next year,” Sawalich said in a team release. “It has been really cool to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, and I feel like I have developed so much as a driver over the past two years. I still have a lot to learn, especially with moving to a new series, so I am looking forward to taking this next step in racing.”

Sawalich is the son of Starkey and SoundGeat CEO Brandon Sawalich, which is funding the ride.

“We are thrilled to announce William’s promotion to the next stage of his racing career with us,” Steve de Souza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development at JGR, said in a team release. “His outstanding record of victories and development over the past two years shows he’s ready for the Xfinity Series. We’re confident he’ll remain a strong contender for wins as he takes on this new challenge in 2025.”