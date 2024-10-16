Taylor Gray to drive for … Ty Gibbs in NASCAR Xfinity in 2025

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

That Taylor Gray is graduating from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Tricon Garage to full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing next season was not a surprise.

Especially provided that Gray has driven for JGR in a part-time role this season.

What came as a surprise was that Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs, grandson of the team’s eponymous owner and Super Bowl winning coaching legend, posted this story to his Instagram feed.

The 22-year-old second year Cup racer will be listed as the owner of the No. 54 that Gray will drive next season. It tracks with Gibbs stated a long-held desire to be more than a driver, wanting to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Coy, and late Uncle, JD, who both had leadership roles in Joe Gibbs Racing before their passing in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

What that means to detail doesn’t yet have answers but Gibbs will no doubt comment on it this weekend as all three NASCAR national tours compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs has 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and is still seeking his first at the highest level. He won the championship in 2022. Gray is still seeking his first NASCAR national touring wins but made the Truck Series playoffs this season and has contended near the front in his Xfinity Series starts this season.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.