Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change for NASCAR Cup No. 16

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Kaulig Racing announced on Wednesday that Travis Mack is no longer crew chief of the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series car.

“Travis Mack will no longer serve as crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, effective immediately. We appreciate the commitment Travis made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and wish him well in the future. Darian Grubb will serve as the No. 16 crew chief this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with driver Shane van Gisbergen. More announcements regarding the position will be made in the near future.”

Grubb is the director of performance for Trackhouse Racing and was atop the pit box when Grubb won in Downtown Chicago last year. Van Gisbergen is racing full-time in Cup next year with Trackhouse in its third car, numbered 88.

The Kaulig Racing No. 16 has seen Van Gisbergen, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon and Derek Kraus make starts this season.

Mack joined Kaulig in January to serve as technical director and crew chief of the No. 16. He previously served as crew chief for Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse the previous three seasons and had a lengthy stint at Hendrick Motorsports prior to that.