Immersive second screen NASCAR experience coming to MAX

NASCAR fans with access to an active MAX subscription will be able to delve deeper into their favorite drivers this season.

A new feature for the 2025 season is ‘Driver Cam’ which airs an entire race for all 40 drivers on any given weekend from their on-board camera with continually running team radio communication, real-time telemetry data and a real-time leaderboard.

It’s basically a second screen experience.

Starting for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, there will be the standard broadcast featuring commentary from Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick but you can also decide to tune into a dedicated channel for most popular driver Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Carson Hocevar fans can do the same for their fandoms. It’s a way to zero in on just your favorite driver and the things their team is dealing with in real time at any given moment.

There wil also be a pre-rset multiview stream option featuring four drivers each ‘chosen based on the most compelling match-ups and storylines each week.’

