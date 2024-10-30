Bubba Wallace gets new crew chief for 2025 NASCAR Cup season

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing No. 23 will have a new voice atop the pit box next season as Charles Denike will take over as crew chief for Bootie Barker.

Wallace has raced with Barker since the team was first found in 2021. During their tenure together, Wallace has won twice, at Talladega in 2021 and Las Vegas in 2022, while also making the playoffs last season.

However, this season has not been as fruitful as Wallace has not won and they missed the playoffs, despite putting together a more well-rounded season in terms of performance and consistency. Meanwhile, teammate Tyler Reddick has won three times and will compete for the championship next week at Phoenix Raceway.

Barker will remain at 23XI Racing next season in a general competition role. Barker has served as crew chief for several teams since the early 2000s from Haas CNC Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing to Germain Racing and now 23XI.

“23XI has been good to me, and I hope I have been as good for 23XI,” Barker said in a press release. “Loyalty is important to me and I will continue to do all I can in my new role to help everyone here succeed. I was fortunate to be a part of 23XI’s inception, and I look forward to being a part of the team’s continued journey.”

Denike currently serves as crew chief for Christian Eckes at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the Truck Series and is one of the more accomplished pit box callers over his tenure. He has nine wins across stops at GMS and McAnally.

Seven of those wins have come the past two seasons with Eckes.

“I am excited for the 2025 season with the No. 23 team and to work with Bubba and all of 23XI Racing beginning in the off-season,” Denike said. “Bubba is a proven winner, and I believe we will bring out the best in each other.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.