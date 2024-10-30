Bret Holmes Racing NASCAR Trucks team sold; rebranded

Having just shut down the week before, the Bret Holmes Racing team that competes in the NASCAR Truck Series has been purchased by Hettinger Racing.

Owner by longtime racer and current Late Model team owner Chris Hettinger, the Hettinger Racing branding has been applied to the assets of Bret Holmes Racing and will enter the final two Truck Series races of the season at Martinsville and Phoenix with 2018 champion Brett Moffitt.

Hettinger is a second-generation racer, whose father, Jim, won Sprint Car and Midget championships in 1984 and 1990 and has fielded cars for daughter Katie in CARS Tour and ASA competition the past several seasons.

The assets of the team they purchased won the 2020 ARCA championship with Bret Holmes, who was driving for father Stacy, and still hopes to find a place to race next season and moving forward. For now, Moffitt is driving a No. 4 in these next two races.

“Between the investments I’ve made over the years in our Late Model program and the opportunity to purchase Bret Holmes Racing, the time was right to grow Hettinger Racing into a team that can further drivers’ development by seamlessly transitioning them from Late Models to ARCA to Trucks,” Hettinger said. “We’ll continue our Late Model program by running the zMAX CARS Tour, and we’ll run select ARCA and Truck Series races that fit best with our overall schedule.”

Hettinger currently fields a Late Model Stock for Aaron Donnelly.

Moffitt views the investment and equipment quality as a reason to jump in that No. 4 car to close out the season. AJ Heister remains the crew chief for the operation as it transitions from the Bret Holmes Racing to Hettinger Racing branding.

“I said earlier this year that when it came to racing, I wanted quality over quantity, and the equipment Chris Hettinger already had was second to none. With his purchase of Bret Holmes Racing, Chris’ operation is scaled up and ready to tackle the Truck Series,” said Moffitt, who also owns 10 wins in the ARCA Menards Series East. “I feel like the potential is there, and I’m really looking forward to driving their Chevy and getting Hettinger Racing prepared for next year.”