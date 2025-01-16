NASCAR launches 24 hour network

NASCAR will launch a free ad-supported television network on the Tubi streaming platform in advance of the 2025 season.

It goes live on January 29 and the content will include documentaries, replays of recent races, classic races, video podcast shows and original content out of the still new NASCAR Productions studio.

The channel will cover the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony and events surrounding the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Content John Dahl spearheaded the channel and is planning even more content once the channel is entrenched.

“(Fans) will now have a free, easily-accessed, 24/7 NASCAR destination that not only digs deep into our archives but provides the latest news and original storytelling,” Dahl told the Sports Business Journal.

Tubi was acquired by NASCAR partner FOX Sports in 2020 and claims to have 97 million monthly users. NASCAR on FOX will continue to partner up through 2031.