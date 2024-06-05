NASCAR issues penalty to apologetic Kyle Weatherman for Xfinity Series scuffle

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR issued a penalty on Tuesday to Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman, specifically a $25,000 fine, for actions that took place on Saturday afternoon following the race at Portland International Raceway.

The penalty was due to his decision to swerve into another car, the one driven by Ryan Sieg, while on a hot pit road immediately after the race. It led to a post-race conversation between the two drivers.

For his part, Weatherman took to social media and issued a video statement of remorse, and also expressed how personal life factors have bled into his race track temperament.

“Hey everybody, just wanted to get on here and address the fine that I just received from NASCAR,” Weatherman said in a video posted on Twitter. “A driver and I got into it on pit road and I’m not okay with my actions and how I handled it. And for that I’m truly sorry and honestly embarrassed.”

Weatherman recently lost mother-in-law Barbara Ann Brooks to cancer.

“I’ve had a lot go on the past few weeks with family wise and going through a grieving process just losing Barbara Ann, my mother in law,” Weatherman said. “It’s been tough. I feel like, truly feel like I let some of my emotions from that translate over to post-race stuff that happened on-track, then post-race. For that I’m truly sorry, honestly. So just wanted to get on here, say sorry to all the fans, everybody at NASCAR, everybody that was around the scene on pit road and my sponsors.

“I’m going to be better. I’m going to be better and I’m sorry. I will see you guys in Sonoma.”

