NASCAR issues a variety of penalties after Martinsville race weekend

In addition to the Cup Series race manipulation fines issued on Tuesday night, NASCAR also took punitive action across several other teams and drivers across all three national touring divisions.

In the Cup Series, Richard Childress Racing is losing crew members Josh Sobecki (jack) and Michael Russell (front tire changer) for two races, through the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium) for a loose wheel violation on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch lost a right front wheel late in the race and the penalty for losing a wheel is two over-the-wall crew member suspensions for two races. They catch a break in this regard, however, in that the Clash will not feature live pit stops.

Kyle Busch’s right front tire rolling down the front stretch as the race restarts pic.twitter.com/Ny3nBSXcjg — BrakeHard (@BrakeHardBlog) November 3, 2024

Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith of Joe Gibbs Racing was fined $10,000 for what was effectively slapping Cole Custer after the race on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/MattWeaverRA/status/1852842214348800197

Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 driver Ty Majeski for ThorSport Racing was fined $12,500 for failing to attend NASCAR Productions Media Day in Concorde, North Carolina. He lives in Wisconsin and voted at home on Tuesday.