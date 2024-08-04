Must watch incredible ARCA finish on NASCAR’s final off weekend

–

0.001

0.004

Elko Speedway in Minnesota delivered one of the most electric finishes in the history of the ARCA Racing Series when William Sawalich just beat both Lavar Scott and Kris Wright to the line, virtually all three crashing under the checkered flag.

Sawalich won his second consecutive race on the fourth-tier development tour but unlike his flag-to-flag victory in Salem, Indiana last weekend, he was forced to work for it this time.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota started from the pole and led until Lap 149 when contact with Michael Maples sent Sawalich around in turns 1 and 2, which is how Scott first inherited the lead with Sawalich falling to eighth.

But Sawalich marched back ahead and retook the lead from Scott with four laps to go but there was a crossover and then contact.

Just watch the highlight reel:

“That was one of the best races I’ve ever put together and this team has put together,” Sawalich said in Victory Lane. “Just really shows our dedication and our teamwork towards this race and obviously in front of the home crowd, this is awesome. This is the coolest thing ever to do this.

“I was racing Legend cars here four years ago. It is pretty emotional. I’m glad I could have my family here and all my friends here.”