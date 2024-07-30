MLB trade rumors link Houston Astros to one last big All-Star target

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 6 PM ET MLB trade deadline has nearly arrived. We’ve seen several All-Stars exchange teams. But the Houston Astros may not be done pursuing a blockbuster trade.

After adding one-time All-Star Yusei Kikuchi via trade on Monday, now the Astros are making another last-ditch effort to improve the roster. Can they pull it off? Time’s running out.

Houston Astros’ ‘big target’ is Yandy Diaz

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are currently tied for the AL West division lead. But the ‘Stros hope to separate themselves from the pack in the second half of the season. If they can pull this trade off, it just might put Houston on a path to playing deep into October.

According to Jon Heyman, the Astros have pivoted their trade deadline focus to acquiring Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz. The 2023 AL batting champion would be a perfect fit at first base for an Astros team that has struggled to get consistent production from their other hot corner.

Astros big target now is Yandy Diaz. Still seems to be a gap in talks though. Mariners, Pirates, Yankees also potential fits. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2024

Diaz isn’t quite enjoying the same season as we saw in 2023 when he won a Silver Slugger award, but he’d still be a significant upgrade over Jon Singleton in the batting lineup.

Yandy Diaz stats this season: .270/.326/.397/.723, 9 HR, 47 RBI, 107 OPS+

If Houston can pull the trade off, they’ll also be getting Diaz for up to an additional two years. Diaz has an $8 million cap number this season. His salary increases to $10 million next year. Then, in 2026, whoever holds his rights will have a $12 million team option for the 2026 season.

Depending on how well the 32-year-old athlete ages, he just might still be worth that $10 million option two years from now. Being that he’s a first baseman with some pop, chances are he’ll be just fine. But first things first, the Astros will have to find a fair trade that Tampa Bay feels comfortable with, which may not be easy considering he’s under contract for at least next season.

