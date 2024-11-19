MBM Motorsports planning to enter 2025 Daytona 500

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MBM Motorsports will enter the Daytona 500 in February, said team owner Carl Long Saturday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We are definitely going to do the Daytona 500,” Long said. “The car that we had at Martinsville, we’ve already tore it down and putting it back together and trying to maximize what we need to do for Daytona.

“We have a contract in place with (Roush Yates Engines) instead of doing our own parts. I know its going to be kind of a gamble. I know I won’t be able to get sponsorships and drivers to come run our brand of engines that we run at most places. But if you’re going to run the Daytona 500, we don’t have the technology to build a plate motor, but we went ahead and made the gamble that if we get the engine and have Yates backing, we will be able to sign a driver.

MBM had a car compete in 13 races in 2024, and there were six drivers behind the wheel in the No. 66 car. Josh Bilicki earned a team high 28th place finish at the Chicago Street Race.

Long says Bilicki, David Starr, Timmy Hill and Chad Finchum are all targets for the Daytona 500, the usual suspects who drive for MBM.

“And they go and hustle to find dollars and if they can find dollars and come to us, that’s great,” Long said. “And if we can find dollars and put stuff together right now, I think it’s a strong possibility to sponsor. We finished off the year with 2ONE, which is a nicotine pouch.

“We are in discussions with just how many more races that they can do or would like to do. And we have a network of people that may be able to help them get distributed through some convenience stores throughout the country. And that’s a win on both situations. Yeah, if we can get them at enough stores, it really doesn’t make any difference where we raced at as long as we’re racing and could bring their people to the race track.”