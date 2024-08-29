Pittsburgh Pirates ownership blasted in hilarious rant by former Dallas Mavericks boss Mark Cuban

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would be open to becoming the boss of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but in a funny Thursday X rant, he explained why he would never get that opportunity.

After a pair of seasons with 100 or more losses, there is a feeling around the Pirates that the organization may be finally heading in a direction toward being a consistent playoff contender. Without a doubt, rookie phenom Paul Skenes is a big part of that. But also Oneil Cruz and other homegrown products have taken major steps forward over the last two seasons.

Also Read: Where do the Pittsburgh Pirates land in our latest MLB power rankings?

It is an exciting sign of hope for a fanbase that has suffered for a long time. Especially since Bob Nutting took over as owner almost two decades ago. Under his leadership, the organization has preferred to put profits ahead of spending to improve the roster. Abusing the MLB systems in place that almost reward owners who spend little. Obviously, it has led to many losing seasons.

Pirates fans have longed for a new owner, and on Thursday, Miami Sports Radio host Jon Linder revealed some interesting details about a recent chat with former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

“I talked with Mark Cuban about buying the team back in 2006,” Linder wrote in a post on X. “He loves the Pirates but says the owners will NEVER sell due to their business model. They aren’t required to spend money so they never do & they make big profits every year through TV & everything else. Lost cause.”

2024 Pittsburgh Pirates record: 62-71

Mark Cuban offers a hilarious analogy about Pittsburgh Pirates ownership

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after Linder’s X post, Cuban followed up with some thoughts of his own. And in his post on the social media platform, he offered up a hilarious analogy about the Pittsburgh Pirates’ current ownership.

“If someone offered you a job, that paid 25 [million] or more per year, to stand in Market Square and let the entire city of Pittsburgh yell at you, would you take that job?” Cuban wrote. “That job is owning the Pirates. Why would they sell?”

Cuban has been linked to the Bucks for years and is a popular figure in NBA circles due to his ownership of the Mavericks. He sold majority control of the team last year. He would be a perfect owner for the Pirates. Unfortunately, fans might need some winning seasons and the team’s value skyrocketing to make their current owners ponder a potential sale.

Also Read: Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly could make this massive change before 2025 season