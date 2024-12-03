Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors linked to surprise trade for frustrating former 1st round pick

A new report claims the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are keeping an eye on a potential trade for a talented scorer who has never reached the potential of being a former first-round pick.

Heading into December, the Lakers and Warriors have performed much better than many expected. The Lakers made few moves over the summer and instead hoped a coaching change would bring out the best from the roster. While the Warriors made several smaller moves to help round out the roster around top stars Stephen Curry and Draymond.

And after a month and a half of play, the results so far have been positive. Both teams are top six squads in a deep and very competitive Western Conference. While both have performed well this season, they are a piece or two away from being a serious title contender next spring.

That is why they have been linked to several players who are expected to be up for grabs before February’s trade deadline. And on Monday, Hoops Hype NBA insider Michal Scotto revealed an interesting yet frustrating player they could target before the deadline.

Kyle Kuzma stats (2024): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.9 APG, 28% 3PT

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors linked to Kyle Kuzma trade

“Teams around the league believe the 29-year-old forward [Kyle Kuzma] is worth monitoring as a trade candidate due to his skillset and declining salary over the next two years while in his prime years,” Scotto wrote. “Executives around the league also believe Kuzma doesn’t fit the long-term timeline of Washington’s young core.

“… Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers.”

Kyle Kuzma contract: Four years, $90 million

Kuzman – a first-round pick for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 — has been the best player since he got to the Washington Wizards in 2021. However, they have also been a terrible team during that time, and the club is awful in 2024-25.

Furthermore, this season, he is having one of his worst seasons in years. Which makes it all the more surprising if the Lakers or Warriors actually use valuable assets to trade for the 29-year-old.

