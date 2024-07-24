Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Team reportedly interested in blockbuster trade for star wing

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three NBA teams that have yet to add a free agent this summer. The inactivity from general manager Rob Pelinka and Co. is astounding given their first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Even with LeBron James returning, this is not a championship-caliber roster. That was proven over and over again during the 2023-24 season.

Most figured that Los Angeles would go big-game hunting on the trade block. It was linked to Dejounte Murray before he was sent from the Atlanta Hawks to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers were also in on a sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson prior to him landing with the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.

So, where do the Lakers go from here? The status quo obviously is not going to work moving forward. And with King James hitting the twilight of his career, there is a certain level of pressure being felt by the front office.

We now have somewhat of an interesting update on this. According to Brian Lewis of the NY Post, the Lakers are one of three teams in on underrated Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson.

“While the Kings, Magic and Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a ‘dark horse.’” Report on the Los Angels Lakers interest in Cameron Johnson

Johnson, 28, is an interesting addition to Lakers trade rumors. The former first-round pick from North Carolina is among the most-underrated wings in the game.

Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 39% shooting from distance a season ago. He also plays plus-level defense.

Do the Los Angeles Lakers have enough to pull off a Cameron Johnson trade?

Yes. It’s all about assets the Lakers are willing to give up. After trading away Mikal Bridges earlier in the summer, Brooklyn is looking for draft picks. Los Angeles has enough capital to entice the Nets. But the team has been unwilling to part with future first-round picks as it prepares for the post-LeBron era.

Johnson is set to earn $23.6 million this coming season. The contracts of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt would match salaries. From there, Brooklyn would demand multiple first-round picks.

The Nets were also on board with picking up D’Angelo Russell’s expiring $18.6 million contract in previous trade talks with the Lakers surrounding the aforementioned Bridges. Though, Los Angeles has not found a replacement for Russell at point guard thus far this summer.

Either way, the Lakers actually being linked to a star player on the NBA trade block can’t be scene as a bad thing. Will they get something done?