Is LeBron James worst player on Los Angeles Lakers? One metric suggests he is

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season under first-year head coach J.J. Redick, posting a 13-11 record that places them eighth in the Western Conference standings ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team’s difficulties are stark: six of their 11 losses have been blowouts, including back-to-back defeats by 29 and 41 points to the Timberwolves and Miami Heat, respectively. The defense has been abysmal, and outside of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and rookie Dalton Knecht, the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis has underperformed.

Perhaps most concerning, James—who turns 40 soon and is playing in his 22nd NBA season—is finally showing signs of wear after more than 1,800 games, including playoffs. The Lakers’ icon will miss Friday’s game due to personal reasons, compounded by an ongoing foot injury. His return date remains uncertain.

Statistic shows LeBron James is worst Los Angeles Lakers player

Despite posting seemingly impressive numbers — averaging 23 points on 49.5% shooting, 9.1 assists, and eight rebounds per game — James has become a liability in terms of team performance. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that James has the Lakers’ worst plus-minus rating: the team is minus-129 with him on the court and plus-42 when he sits.

Recent statistics further highlight James’s decline: he committed 66 turnovers during a 13-game stretch and shot below 12% from three-point range in the seven games preceding the overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

“He had that stretch where he looked probably as human as he’s never looked in his career,” James’ former assistant coach told ESPN. “It seems like he’s prolonged it more than anybody ever has, but at some point, he’s going to just reach a point where he can’t do it. And it seems like that day is getting closer and closer now. I don’t think it’s yet. I think that was just a rough stretch, but it is eye-opening to see it like, ‘Oh f—, he’s not God.’ He’s, at some point, going to not be able to do this anymore.”

The decline is particularly notable given James’s legendary status: he’s a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and 20-time All-Star who holds the league’s all-time scoring record.

Two critical questions loom over the Lakers organization. First, can they turn this season around with their aging superstar? And if playoff contention slips away, would they consider the once-unthinkable option of trading James at the deadline? These questions will dominate discussions around the team for the next two months.

