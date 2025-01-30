New NBA rumor opens door to Los Angeles Lakers landing underrated impact scorer before trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to many trade rumors about adding a center. However, a new one may open the door to landing a veteran scorer to boost their backcourt scoring.

Heading into their game on Thursday against the Washington Wizards, the Lakers have faired better than some expected this season. Last year they were a team that had to fight to reach the play-in tourney. But instead of upgrading the roster, the club thought a head coach change was what was needed.

Despite JJ Redick having no head coaching experience at any level, LA is seven games over .500 and if the season ended today they would avoid competing in the play-in tourney after being in it the last two years. Furthermore, they have had a good start to the season despite dealing with various injuries and issues throughout the season.

Over the last few months, the team has been linked to a variety of trade rumors. Specifically for a center to help Anthony Davis carry the load in the front court. However, there have also been rumblings about adding another scorer, such as Zach LaVine or De’Aaron Fox. Well, a new report has offered an interesting option that would be far more affordable than the aforementioned stars.

Bogdan Bogdanovic stats (2024): 10.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.8 SPG, 30% 3PT

Could Bogdan Bogdanović be a Los Angeles Lakers trade target soon?

In a new Substack post, NBA insider Marc Stein gave an update on the latest trade rumblings around the league. One team that received some attention was the Atlanta Hawks. Center Clint Capela has reportedly been on the trade block since the summer. However, Stein revealed a different Atlanta player to watch: Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanović has not shot the ball anywhere close to his usual standards this season at 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from deep. Yet he still has fans around the league and has to be monitored closely given the credible whispers this week that he could be on the move,” Stein wrote.

Bogdan Bogdanovic contract: Four years, $68 million

“Any interested team has to be comfortable with the contractual realities of Bogdanović. The 32-year-old has one guaranteed year left on his contract at $16 million in 2025-26 before a $16 million team option (rather than a player option) in 2026-27.”

While Bogdanovic is not anywhere as good as Fox or LaVine, he would come at half the payroll price. Plus, the trade cost would be far less. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a down season, but as a third or fourth scoring option and knockdown shooter, he would certainly make an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half. Either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

