New York Mets rumors reveal approach in final hours of MLB trade deadline, 4 Mets trade targets

The New York Mets remain active ahead of the MLB trade deadline at 6:00 PM EDT, seeking another big move after acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals. While there’s plenty of competition in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, Mets rumors seem to hint another deal will come.

New York suddenly found itself in the market for a starting pitcher after Kodai Senga suffered a season-ending injury. Now, according to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the Mets have reportedly been “as aggressive as anyone” in the hours leading up to today’s MLB trade deadline.

With that in mind, let’s examine some Mets trade targets that could be acquired in the next few hours.