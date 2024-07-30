New York Mets rumors reveal approach in final hours of MLB trade deadline, 4 Mets trade targets

The New York Mets remain active ahead of the MLB trade deadline at 6:00 PM EDT, seeking another big move after acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals. While there’s plenty of competition in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, Mets rumors seem to hint another deal will come.
New York suddenly found itself in the market for a starting pitcher after Kodai Senga suffered a season-ending injury. Now, according to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the Mets have reportedly been “as aggressive as anyone” in the hours leading up to today’s MLB trade deadline.
With that in mind, let’s examine some Mets trade targets that could be acquired in the next few hours.
Blake Snell, starting pitcher, San Francisco Giants
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that Snell is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. That means any team acquiring him likely wouldn’t be on the hook for his $38.5 million salary next season, making him more enticing for the New York Mets. Snell has also been phenomenal as of late, posting a 0.75 ERA in his last four starts. The Mets rotation could use another front-line starter and Snell is one of the best available.
Tyler Anderson, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Angels
Another option for the New York Mets is finding a cost-controlled starter, which might be wise with all the pending free agents they have. Tyler Anderson isn’t flashy, but the 34-year-old can be a very effective mid-rotation starter. Anderson sports a 2.96 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and a .209 batting average allowed this year. Plus, he’s under contract for next season at a reasonable $13 million salary.
Related: Want more MLB news and rumors? Check out Sportsnaut.com
Tanner Scott, closer, Miami Marlins
Entering MLB games today, the New York Mets bullpen ranks 16th in ERA (4.08). All-Star closer Edwin Diaz has been dominant since June (0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched), but reinforcements are necessary to contend. Tanner Scott would only be a half-season rental, but the Miami Marlins’ 30-year-old closer owns a 1.18 ERA this season with a 29.1 percent strikeout rate. As a set-up man to or even the Mets closer, Scott could thrive on a competitive team.
Related: Best baseball players ever
Kyle Finnegan, closer, Washington Nationals
Pitching seems to be the New York Mets’ priority and it stands to reason they are aggressively pursuing more bullpen help. Kyle Finnegan isn’t flashy, but the Washington Nationals closer has been very effective in the 9th inning this season. The 32-year-old, who is under team control in 2025, holds a 3.48 ERA in 44 innings this season with a 1.09 WHIP and 24.6 percent strikeout rate. He’d boost the Mets bullpen this year and next, likely working as a set-up man.
Related: Worst New York Mets players ever