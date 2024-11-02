4 Milwaukee Bucks trades to launch a complete rebuild, including a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks swung the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade just before the 2023-’24 NBA season with the hope it would return them to championship contention. After going 30-13 under Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee made the switch to Doc Rivers and has been s sub-.500 team since. With things only getting worse this season and NBA rumors already swirling, it might be time to consider a rebuild. Below, we’re examining four potential Bucks trades that could help Milwaukee rebuild, including a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Let’s dive in.

Damian Lillard traded to the Miami Heat

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

In hindsight, the Milwaukee Bucks might’ve been better off letting Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat. The All-Star point guard’s trade value certainly isn’t as high as it used to be, which could draw Miami’s interest again. If the Bucks determine this star pairing just isn’t working out, the only result should be a total teardown as Antetokounmpo probably doesn’t want to stick around if this team can’t put him in a position to win another title. Miami Heat trade: Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, 2029 unprotected 1st, 2031 unprotected 1st

Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, 2029 unprotected 1st, 2031 unprotected 1st Milwaukee Bucks trade: Damian Lillard Tyler Herro only has two years left on his deal, while there’s an early-termination option on the final year of the Duncan Robinson contract ($19.888 million) with only $9.888 million fully guaranteed. Milwaukee wouldn’t get to use the first-round picks for several years, but it would start unburdening itself financially with draft capital and flexibility for the future. Plus, Herro could be a 2025 trade chip. Related: Best NBA players of all time

Bobby Portis dealt to the Sacramento Kings

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Furthering the rebuild for Milwaukee, it would be reasonable to part ways with Bobby Portis. While he’s under contract for the next two seasons, that 29-year-old’s role is best suited for a contender. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings could really stand to benefit from upgrading their front-court depth and Portis is an ideal option. Sacramento Kings trade: Trey Lyles, Colby Jones, 2026 2nd, 2027 2nd

Trey Lyles, Colby Jones, 2026 2nd, 2027 2nd Milwaukee Bucks trade: Bobby Portis Related: Best second-round picks in NBA history

Milwaukee Bucks continue rebuild with Khris Middleton trade to Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Any Khris Middleton trade would have to wait until he’s proven that he is healthy, which means waiting until December. While we recognize complete teardowns are almost unprecedented in the NBA, that’s the territory Milwaukee must consider if its skid continues and Antetokounmpo becomes unhappy. Milwaukee Bucks trade: Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Cleveland Cavaliers trade: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, 2031 1st This would certainly be a gamble for the Cleveland Cavaliers considering Middleton hasn’t played 60-plus games in a season since 2021-’22. However, with limited assets and a need to prove they can at least compete for a championship, Middleton is the best option. As for Milwaukee, it picks up a future first-round pick, an expiring contract (Caris LeVert) and a young rotation piece in Isaac Okoro who is under contract for 3 years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images