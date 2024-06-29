Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly expected to opt out of contract

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will technically hit NBA free agency when the market opens on Sunday.

However, it’s long been expected that James would then re-sign with the Lakers. We now have a credible update on this from Chris Haynes.

The Bleacher Report NBA insider reported on Friday that James will indeed opt out of his $51.42 million contract for next season and re-sign with the Lakers.

The Lakers are expected to offer James a max three-year, $160 million contract with a player option for the third season. It has long been expected that James will play two more seasons.

Again, this should not come as a surprise. Despite some rumors this past spring that he might join a Lakers conference rival, it always made sense for the four-time NBA champion to return to Los Angeles. Once they drafted his son, Bronny James, that became more clear.

What’s next for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Lakers are in search for a third star to team up with James and Davis. They lost out on the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes. He was dealt from the Atlanta Hawks to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier on Friday.

General manager Rob Pelinka continue to look for backcourt help. While D’Angelo Russel is set to opt into his deal, the guard will more than likely be traded.

Trae Young of the aformentioned Hawks might now be Los Angeles’ best chance to add that third star to the mix. They are also said to be interested in Charlotte Hornets wing Miles Bridges.

Either way, an upgrade is needed after the Lakers fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Right now, they are not legitimate NBA title contenders.