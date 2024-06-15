Las Vegas Raiders insider suggests pair of mult-time Pro Bowlers could be summer free agent additions

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While the Las Vegas Raiders are not expected to use the over $30 million in cap space they opened up last week, if they do look to bolster the roster before training camp, a team insider believes they could target three specific players, including a two-time All-Pro.

There is a lot of hope surrounding the Raiders ahead of the new NFL season. Their 8-9 finish last year won’t jump off the page but in the second half, the roster showed their potential under new leadership in Antonio Pierce. After seemingly hitting a low point under former head coach Josh McDaniels, there is a belief this team can be contenders to win the AFC West in 2024.

Also Read: Las Vegas Raiders – 5 roster moves to make before 2024 training camp starts

That is why some wanted the organization to use their new money after post-June 1 cuts to improve certain spots on the roster before training camp. While there have been reports General Manager Tom Telesco will wait to use that money during the season, potential summer additions were something a Raiders fan asked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore in a Q&A this week.

In response, the team insider kept it simple when he suggested New York Giants veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, and two-time All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari could be potential targets this summer.

Surprisingly, all three are still available on the free-agent market, but there is a reason for that. Jackson is likely looking for a deal that teams are balking at handing over. While Gilmore and Bakhtiari are two of the better players of the last decade, both are in the final years of their careers and have seen performance declines based on injuries and age.

Also Read: Why the Las Vegas Raiders may be stingy with extensions in the 2024 offseason

Nevertheless, they could be impact additions for the team, especially Jackson since he is only 28 and has played well in recent seasons.