Reported Las Vegas Raiders’ backup plan is a Super Bowl-winning head coach

Who will the Las Vegas Raiders hire as their next head coach? After a 9-17 record, we know Antonio Pierce won’t be returning in 2025, but who will the Raiders find to improve upon last year’s 4-13 mark?

The Raiders are deep into their search for a new head coach, and several potential replacements have surfaced. That included Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, before he was hired by the Bears. While we may not know for sure who the current frontrunner is, we may have just learned who the Raiders’ backup plan involves.

Las Vegas Raiders’ backup plan reportedly involves hiring Pete Carroll

While the Las Vegas Raiders may internally have a favorite in mind for whom they’d like to hire as their next head coach, there are still six teams that need a head coach. That means the Raiders will need to have a backup plan in place, just in case they can’t secure their top option.

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Pete Carroll is expected to be the Raiders’ backup plan if their top candidate turns them down.

“Carroll, who also interviewed with the Bears, is believed to be the Raiders’ backup option at head coach, according to league sources. He’s been an NFL head coach three times with the Jets (1994), New England Patriots (1997-1999) and Seahawks (2010-2023) and was also the head coach at USC from 2001 to 2009.” The Athletic on Raiders

Coach Carroll has a long head coaching resume, one that’s seen him have a 137-89-1 record. Yet, his biggest accomplishment was helping the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. Now, the Raiders are looking for a coach who can help them reach the biggest stage, too.

