Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch move on from Gateway NASCAR crash

Kyle Larson had a lot more to say than Kyle Busch over their incident last week at Gateway.

In short, on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway, Larson took responsibility for the initial contact between them on the frontstretch but wishes it wouldn’t have escalated the way it did into Turn 1.

Has he talked to Busch since?

“No, I hadn’t talked to him,” Larson said. “I hadn’t talked to him. But again, on my end I have no hard feelings, I don’t know if he’s still mad at me or whatever.

“I think, I always do a really good job at looking back at accidents that I get in and whether it be that I caused it or I didn’t cause it. I still try to pinpoint what kind of fault I had in it. Yeah, I look at that one if I didn’t barely touch his quarter panel to get to a side draft he wouldn’t have gotten upset and started running into me down the straightaway and then crowd me into [Turn] 1.

“I wasn’t going into 1 to race him and have a dick-measuring contest. I was just trying to make it into the corner. So yeah if I didn’t touch his quarter we would have raced just fine through 1. I look at it as probably more my fault there but into one I know I’m the guy that spun but I don’t feel that part was at all my fault. It’s just racing and he got frustrated and I don’t know, I’m sure he’s not too frustrated with me right now.”

Busch had even less to say when asked if he’s still mad with Larson.

“Last week is last week,” he said. “It is what it is.”