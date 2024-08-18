Kyle Busch references 2009 NASCAR K&N race as reason for Joey Logano to watch his words

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have had no shortage of run-ins over the years so there is no figurative love lost between the pair of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champions.

As a result, the last person Busch wanted to hear about a breach of racing ethics from, regarding what Austin Dillon did at Richmond, was Logano.

“Certainly, there is the right way to win races and the wrong way to win races,” Busch said during media availabilities at Michigan International Speedway. “There are a lot of guys that have done some desperate things to get wins even when they’re not desperate. The one that had it happen to him is probably the one that’s done it the most that doesn’t need to do it. I guess his comments he can be calling himself that.”

Dillon, who is teammates with Busch at Richard Childress Racing, crashed Logano and Denny Hamlin in the final corner of the final lap to win the race and secure a playoff spot amidst a career worst season in which he was 32nd in points.

NASCAR stripped Dillon of his playoff berth with a midweek penalty after review radio chatter and on-board telemetry. Logano did not mince words with his insults to Dillon after the race, and Busch felt like there was a bit of hypocrisy coming from the Team Penske racer and cited this incident in doing so.

That was the 2009 K&N Pro Series All Star Showdown at Irwindale Speedway in which Logano completely wiped out Peyton Sellers to win the race. Logano had just broken into the Cup Series at that point and was a young driver but Busch hasn’t forgotten.

Logano was disqualified for the move, handing the win to Matt Kobyluck.

“I just, somebody threw up a highlight of him from the K&N race at Irwindale years ago,” Busch said. “I forgot all about that one. Holy mackerel. Doing shit like that should never get you to the top level. But it did, so anyways. Be mindful of what you do, I guess. It’s always going to come back on you. YouTube is there for… not all positives.”