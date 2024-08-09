Knoxville Nationals: Making the A the Hard Knox way

This is arguably the most star-studded Hard Knox Night in the history of the current Knoxville Nationals format.

Thanks to the first two nights of qualifying for The Granddaddy of Them All, we now know who will occupy the first eight rows for the start of the $190,000-to-win A-Feature on Saturday night. There are also some names you typically wouldn’t expect.

There’s no five-time World of Outlaws champion and 2018 race winner Brad Sweet, no 2019 winner and Outlaws points leader David Gravel, no national touring stars Justin Peck, James McFadden, Cory Eliason and Brock Zearfoss.

However, they are also locked into Saturday night’s B-Main with a chance to race their way into the feature by finishing in the top-four of the penultimate race of the night.

It’s looking outside of the 16 already locked into the feature and the 10 already locked into the B main that you see some really powerful Sprint Car names and now they’re all looking to make the show the hard way … er … the Hard Knox Way.

Friday night received this name because these are the drivers who received ‘hard knocks’ during their qualifying nights.

Stacked desperate field

Again, the roster for Hard Knox Friday is tremendously deep this year and only the four top finishers in the 25-lap main event will advance to the Saturday main to earn starting spots 21 through 24.

The night is headlined by Schatz, who was 47th in points after his dreadful Wednesday prelim, but is also joined by three other former winners of the race in Tim Shaffer, Kraig Kinser and Sammy Swindell.

Buddy Kofoid and Logan Schuchart, fifth in sixth in the World of Outlaws standings, are in the field. High Limit series regulars Zeb Wise, Kasey Kahne, Spencer Bayston and Parker Price-Miller will also look to avoid have to race their way into the race on Saturday night.

Knoxville Raceway regular and former All Stars Circuit of Champions titlist Aaron Reutzel was 27th in points and missed locking in by one spot and will also be joined by fellow weekly races Kerry Madsen, Austin McCarl and Mark Dobmeier. Traveling true outlaws like Danny Dietrich, Ryan Timms, Cole Macedo and Emerson Axsom are going to try to make the A the Hard Knox Way too.

The format

The program begins with split group qualifying and includes six heat races, a C main, two B-mains and the 25-lap feature, which transfers four to Saturday’s main event.

The remaining cars and drivers from Friday’s Hard Knox program will complete the B main and fill the C, D and E mains on Saturday night.

The first 16 starting positions have already been filled based on Wednesday and Thursday qualifying groups and the final four spots into the race will be decided based on who advances from the alphabet soup of races on Saturday prior to the 50 lap main event.

The roster

87-Aaron Reutzel

26-Zeb Wise

9-Kasey Kahne

55-Kerry Madsen

18T-Tanner Holmes

27-Carson McCarl

19S-Hunter Schuerenberg

9P-Parker Price-Miller

24D-Danny Sams III

58-Kaleb Johnson

48-Danny Dietrich

14J-Jack Dover

35-Zach Hampton

83JR-Buddy Kofoid

36-Jason Martin

15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

1K-Kelby Watt

5T-Ryan Timms

22-Riley Goodno

1D-Tasker Phillips

15-Donny Schatz

52-Blake Hahn

7S-Landon Crawley

4W-Jamie Ball

1S-Logan Schuchart

13JT-Mark Dobmeier

5-Spencer Bayston

88-Austin McCarl

2X-Lynton Jeffrey

6B-Brandon Wimmer

3G-Ayrton Gennetten

3P-Sawyer Phillips

1C-Brenham Crouch

J2-John Carney II

5X-Justin Henderson

1M-Don Droud Jr

21T-Cole Macedo

25-Daison Pursley

27A-Emerson Axsom

55C-Chris Windom

42-Sye Lynch

24T-Christopher Thram

74-Xavier Doney

88T-Tanner Thorson

49J-Josh Schneiderman

49X-Tim Shaffer

23L-Jimmy Light

55T-McKenna Haase

40-Clint Garner

70-Kraig Kinser

101-Kalib Henry

6-Robbie Price

27B-Jake Bubak

45X-Jace Park

22X-J.J. Hickle

3-Tim Kaeding

44-Chris Martin

6W-Dustin Selvage

99-Skylar Gee

17GP-Cale Thomas

19H-Joel Myers

27W-Weston Olson

65-Jordan Goldesberry

2M-Ryan Giles

24-Terry McCarl

15JR-Cole Mincer

23M-Lance Moss

10V-Brian Paulus

3N-Jake Neuman

G5-Gage Pulkrabek

91-Kyle Reinhardt

53-Jessie Attard

18R-Ryan Roberts

11N-Kasey Jedrzejek

95-Tyler Drueke

2K-Kevin Ingle

14T-Brooke Tatnell

1-Sammy Swindell

28-Joe Perry

9H-Landon Hansen

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.