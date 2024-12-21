Kasey Kahne staying full-time in 2025 after all

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This is kind of a surprise.

Kasey Kahne and crew chief Eric Prutzman are going on the road full-time with High Limit Racing after all.

Prutzman, after winning five consecutive World of Outlaws championships and the inaugural High Limit championship with Brad Sweet, transitioned to a general manager role with the team that included what was expected to be a part-time role with team owner Kahne.

Instead, he and the boss are going to tackle the full 61 race schedule in 2025.

Kahne finished 14th in his first season running a full-time Winged Sprint Car tour at 43-year-old with nine top-10 results in 45 feature appearances. He scored his first top-5 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.

The former NASCAR star first broke into racing as a dirt racer, then transitioned to NASCAR, so is just now starting to regain footing with those who have spent years and decades doing it. Paired with the future Hall of Fame crew chief, Kahne will certainly have high expectations going into 2025.

