Kansas City Chiefs star reveals big reason for team’s profound success

After eliminating the Buffalo Bills by winning 32-29 in the AFC Conference Championship on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. Now they’ll play for a chance to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

Most would chalk up the team’s success to two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who’s set to play in his fifth Super Bowl in his seventh season as a starter. Others would point to head coach Andy Reid, who’s just three wins shy of matching Bill Belichick’s playoff win total.

Yet, if we ask three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, there’s someone else who deserves just as much, if not more, credit than coach Reid and Mahomes.

Chris Jones credits Steve Spagnuolo for Kansas City Chiefs’ success

Another undeniable X-factor to the Kansas City Chiefs’ success has been defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He’s been in the conversation to become an NFL head coach again for several years now. Seven NFL teams had a head coaching vacancy this offseason, yet only the New Orleans Saints have yet to hire a new leader.

One of the reasons why Spagnuolo may be having a hard time landing another head coaching job is because the Chiefs are set to play in their third consecutive Super Bowl, and many teams like to have a head coach hired by now. While that didn’t prevent the Minnesota Vikings from hiring Kevin O’Connell during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021, it could be a factor here.

Meanwhile, star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t upset about Spagnuolo sticking around in Kansas City for as long as possible. He believes that as long as Spagnuolo is the team’s defensive play-caller, the Chiefs will continue winning.

“As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win. For me, he’s one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game. You look at his resume, he’s got one of the greatest resumes. He finds a way to close. That’s what Spags does.” Jones on Steve Spagnuolo

Spagnuolo has been an NFL head coach before when he led the St. Louis Rams to a woeful 10-38 record from 2009 to 2011, but he didn’t have much roster talent to work with. Many have since said “Spags” has earned another crack at the job, yet the NFL seemingly hasn’t agreed.

