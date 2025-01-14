‘Sleeper’ candidate emerges in Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching search

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doug Pederson couldn’t get the job done for the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite being given three seasons to do so. Most coaches would love to be able to coach a former No. 1 overall pick with the tantalizing traits that Trevor Lawrence possesses. Yet, Pederson couldn’t get over the hump, topping out with a pair of nine-win seasons before falling flat, finishing at 4-13 in 2024.

Now the Jaguars are back on the hunt, searching for yet another new head coach who can lead the charge. For a team that has yet to make a Super Bowl appearance, getting this hire right will be crucial to help rally a passionate fanbase that’s ready to explode with excitement.

However, there’s one coaching candidate who’s been known for his fiery reactions on the sideline and in the locker room, and now he’s being linked to the Jaguars’ vacancy.

Robert Saleh could surprisingly land Jacksonville Jaguars job

The Jacksonville Jaguars have identified several potential candidates who could become the franchise’s next head coach. These include the likes of Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores, Kellen Moore, and Robert Saleh, among others.

Yet, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says fans in Duval should keep an eye out for the former New York Jets leader, coach Saleh, to emerge as the next Jaguars head coach.

“A sleeper here could be Robert Saleh, whose interview with the team will happen Tuesday. Saleh, who was fired as the Jets’ head coach early in the 2024 season, spent three seasons as the Jaguars’ linebackers coach on Gus Bradley’s staff from 2014 to 2016.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Robert Saleh/Jacksonville Jaguars

Out of all the candidates, Saleh is one of the few who’s already been an NFL head coach. If general manager Trent Baalke and the rest of the Jaguars’ decision-makers are prioritizing experience, then Saleh could very well become a top candidate in Jacksonville. Plus, as Fowler noted, he even has a history with the Jaguars.

There’s no doubt that Saleh is looking to land another head coaching job after likely feeling like he was made into a scapegoat in New York, and Jacksonville could present the perfect opportunity to bounce back quickly.

