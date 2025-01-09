Ben Johnson reportedly ‘intrigued’ by Jacksonville Jaguars job, but there’s a deal-killer problem

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new report claims highly sought-after coordinator Ben Johnson has an interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach job. However, there is one big problem that makes bringing him in unlikely.

A couple of years ago, it seemed like Doug Pederson was going to be the answer the Jaguars have been long looking for at head coach. After disappointing tenures for Doug Marrone, and especially Urban Meyer, the Super Bowl-winning coach was able to lead the team back to a division title and record over .500 in his first season.

However, after little progress in year two and a disastrous 4-13 campaign this season, Jacksonville took the bold step of firing him this week. And now they must begin another search for the person that can return them to being a consistent winner again.

There are many intriguing candidates on the coaching market this year. However, for the third straight hiring period, uber-talented Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the man most teams with a head coach opening covet. However, the 38-year-old is very picky and has passed on multiple opportunities over the last two years.

Well, a new report claims he is actually interested in being the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But there is an issue that makes his hiring unlikely.

Jacksonville Jaguars record (2024): 4-13

Ben Johnson would want a new GM if hired by Jacksonville Jaguars

“The sentiment in some league circles is that Johnson is intrigued by this job but might want his own general manager in place,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Thursday. “[Trent] Baalke is handling this search and has hit the ground running, and some people in the building are skeptical that a prospective coach can power-play Baalke out of town.”

Fowler claimed landing a coach that can maximize the talents of Trevor Lawrence is again a priority in the Jags coaching search. However, fellow ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano also backed up the idea that Baalke is going nowhere, and if Johnson can’t work with him he is unlikely to land in Jacksonville. Despite a belief around the league that he is a favorite to get the job.

Doug Pederson record (Jacksonville Jaguars): 22-29

“Even after Doug Pederson got the job, I thought Baalke could eventually be in trouble, but Pederson decided not to push the issue,” he wrote. “So I think compatibility with Baalke is probably going to be important, because the new coach will likely have to work with him. If someone like Belichick were still a possibility, perhaps the Jaguars might move on from Baalke to clear room.

“But of the current crop of candidates, I’m not sure any is going to have the juice to tell Jaguars ownership, “It’s me or him.”

