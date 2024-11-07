Worrisome Indiana Pacers rumor claims Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with secret injury for months

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has had an awful start to the 2024-25 season. This week, an NBA insider revealed what may be the cause for his struggles, and it is not the hamstring injury he dealt with last year.

After the first two weeks of the season, the Pacers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. That’s the good news. However, their record is 4-4 and there are growing concerns about the top player on their roster, Tyrese Haliburton.

Related: Where do the Indiana Pacers land in our latest NBA power rankings?

Entering November, the two-time All-Star has posted career-low numbers in free-throw, two-point, and three-point percentage. However, one of the most concerning trends this year is his shots around the basket are also at a career-low point.

The 24-year-old had similar struggles last season. And most around the team attributed it to a nagging hamstring injury he was dealing with. The assumption this season is maybe that some problem has returned. Unfortunately, a new report claims he may have an even worse issue.

Tyrese Haliburton stats (2024): 15.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 27% 3PT

Is Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton dealing with a hidden back injury?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“I’ve heard with Haliburton, some sources from around the league tell me that they believe it’s not his hamstring that’s the cause of his struggles this year. It’s his back,” Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Conner revealed this week. “He had back spasms in the postseason. He’s still wearing a heating pack on the bench. And I think that would make sense with the trends and the way he’s playing. Because back issues are tough to deal with.”

It is very bad that the Indiana Pacers star has been dealing with back problems since late last season. It would be assumed that they were addressed in the summer. However, if they are returning it could be symptoms of an even greater issue.

Back troubles can be debilitating to careers. Especially if it needs to be fixed with surgery. Former All-Star Ben Simmons is a great example of how back troubles completely derailed a once-promising career. Haliburton’s numbers across the board are down significantly.

Related: Where does Tyrese Haliburton rank about the 50 best NBA players in 2024-25?