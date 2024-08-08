Hurrican Debby impacts Friday portion of NASCAR at Richmond

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR announced Wednesday that all pre-event activities for the Cook Out 400 through 4 p.m. on Friday have been canceled due to the projected impact of what remains of Hurricane Debby.

The impact events include Budweiser Clydesdales in Carytown, the camper welcome party, American Marketing Association Beyond NASCAR panel, Speediatrics Fun Day Festival and Lori’s Lemonade. This follows the cancellation of the NASCAR Youth Series USAC quarter midget races being canceled Thursday through Sunday.

Debby is projected to pass through Eastern Virginia on Friday but clearing the area by time Truck Series and Cup Series track activity starts on Friday. The Truck Series race is schedule to begin at 7:30 on Saturday and there is a marginal chance of precipitation by that time and certainly the Cup race by 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The Cook Out 400 is the first race back for the Cup Series after two weeks off as TV partner NBC aired the Summer Olympics. There are just four races remaining in the regular season.