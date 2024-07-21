Houston Texans reportedly add another weapon for C.J. Stroud

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are doing what they can to build a great supporting cast behind stud young quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Houston acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. The team also picked up Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon in a deal with the conference-rival Cincinnati Bengals.

With training camp here, general manager Nick Caserio doesn’t appear to be done.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Houston has signed veteran running back Cam Akers to a one-year contract.

Akers will likely vie with Dameon Pierce to be RB2 behind Mixon in Houston this season. The former second-round pick out of Florida State spent his first three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before latching on with the Minnesota Vikings roughly midway through last season.

Akers jumped on to the scene as a rookie for the Rams back in 2020, recording 625 rushing yards. He suffered a torn Achilles a summer later heading into his sophomore season.

Akers was able to rebound in 2022, recording 787 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately, he fell into the dog house of Rams head coach Sean McVay and was waived after appearing in just one game a season ago.

He’ll now have an opportunity to vie for touches in what is now suddenly a crowded Houston Texans backfield heading into the 2024 season.