Houston Rockets reportedly targeting rising prospect in 2024 NBA Draft

Despite winning a surprising 41 games a season ago, the Houston Rockets are in a great spot heading into next week’s NBA Draft. They boast the No. 3 overall pick.

This puts general manager Rafael Stone in a great position to land an impact player in what is otherwise considered a weak draft class. Of course, rumors have also suggested that the Rockets are looking to trade out of that spot for a proven player.

For a draft that’s as unpredictable as this one, everything remains up in the air. That includes the Atlanta Hawks (No. 1) and Washington Wizards (No. 2).

As for the Rockets, they have been linked to certain prospects leading up to the annual event in Brooklyn. We can now add another player to the mix.

Related: 5 ideal Houston Rockets trade scenarios with the 3rd pick

Houston Rockets eyeing Reed Sheppard in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

“It feels like Sheppard’s range of draft outcomes is quite narrow at this point. The Rockets have demonstrated serious interest in him at No. 3, with both the front office and ownership intrigued by his fit as a shooter and playmaker next to their established young talent.” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo on Houston Rockets draft plans

The 6-foot-3 Sheppard has been rising boards during the pre-draft process. Woo indicates that the former Kentucky guard’s absolute floor is the Charlotte Hornets at six.

It stands to reason given the guard’s performance as a freshman for the Wildcats a season ago. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists on an astounding 52% shooting from distance. Who wouldn’t want that type of range?

Houston’s roster construction also makes Sheppard a fit. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Jalen Green are seen as the core four moving forward. Getting spacing to go with them would make a ton of sense.