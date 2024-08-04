NBA executives offer rave reviews of Houston Rockets’ draft, potential star player 

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets were one of the winners in the NBA Draft lottery, but in a 2024 NBA Draft class many viewed as one of the worst in years. While teams didn’t view any player in this year’s class as a franchise-changing talent, some around the league now increasingly believe the Rockets might’ve landed a star.

Houston shopped the third overall pick in NBA trade rumors, hoping to find an All-Star guard who could join the young core and push this team forward next season. Instead, the Rockets kept the pick and selected Reed Sheppard. While a true evaluation of the pick can’t be made for years, Sheppard is already turning heads around the league.

NBA executives who spoke to Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, raved about the Rockets’ draft and expressed a lot of optimism for what Sheppard can do in 2024-’25 and long-term.

Reed Sheppard college stats (ESPN): 12.5 PPG, 4.5 APG, 4.1 RPG, 2.5 SPG, 53.6% FG, 52.1% 3PT, 2.3 three-pointers made per game in 28.9 minutes per game

In the poll of 20 executives, Sheppard received the most votes (seven) when execs were asked which of the rookies they would pick to emerge as the best pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. While there is some element of recency bias, it stems from how good he looked as the Rockets’ point guard this summer.

“Sheppard is going to help Houston right away, and I think he has a chance to be an All-Star down the road.” Anonymous NBA executive on Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard

The 6-foot-2 guard made a strong impression in the NBA Summer League. While many of his peers struggled, Sheppard looked like a bonafide NBA Rookie of the Year candidate. He showed flashes of All-Star ability, demonstrating why some viewed him as the best player in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Reed Sheppard Summer League stats (NBA.com): 20 PPG, 5.3 APG, 4.8 RPG, 2.8 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 50% FG, 27.8% 3PT, 1.3 three-pointers made per game in 33 minutes per game

Among the NBA executives polled, 7 voted Sheppard as their pick to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Of note, those polled by ESPN said they believe the Rockets will need to find a way this season to provide the rookie with more playing time so he can have the biggest impact.

Houston certainly could’ve traded the third overall pick for a veteran, but it saw Sheppard’s value and took a chance on adding a rookie to a team with playoff aspirations. If Sheppard’s performance in the Summer League is any indication of what’s to come, Houston might’ve landed a future All-Star with the third pick.

