Hendrick Motorsports backing Sprint Car sensation’s NASCAR ascent

Dirt Sprint Car prodigy Corey Day is set to get his second taste of NASCAR style racing over the next 90 days as he has entered a trio of ARCA Racing Series events with Chevrolet backed Pinnacle Racing Group.

Day, who has five victories on the High Limit Racing tour this season, will start his fourth-tier Stock Car tenure with a start at Salem Speedway in southern Indiana behind the wheel of the No. 28. It comes a little after a month in which the 18-year-old made his pavement debut behind the wheel of a JR Motorsports Late Model Stock Car at Hickory, where he won one of the two Twin 40 lap features.

He will have support from HendrickCars.com amidst a conviction in the garage that Hendrick Motorsports already has a development agreement in place with the driver that Kyle Larson has praised as ‘basically the next me.’

Day, who also has two career World of Outlaws victories, will also make ARCA starts at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19 and Kansas Speedway on September 27.

Pinnacle Racing Group has also fielded cars for Connor Mosack and Connor Zilisch this season with the latter currently leading the ARCA East standings with three wins on the season.