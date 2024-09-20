Harrison Burton reveals next NASCAR move after Wood Brothers departure

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Harrison Burton is returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2025 season and will drive a Ford Mustang for AM Racing.

This comes after a three-year Cup Series stint in which Burton raced for Wood Brothers Racing. Burton won at Daytona last month to claim the organization’s 100th victory at the highest level but to also secure the 23-year-old’s first career playoff berth.

Now he returns to the second highest level with an eye of rebuilding his career after a challenging three years in the 21.

“I’m excited to join AM Racing and help build it into the race-winning race team I believe it can and will be,” Burton said in a team release. “I think this will be a great opportunity for me to take the things I’ve learned in the Cup Series, bring those to the Xfinity Series and be the best driver I can be.”

AM Racing is in its second Xfinity Series season with a variety of drivers behind the wheel after beginning the year with Hailie Deegan on a multi-year deal that fell apart by July. Joey Logano and Josh Berry has spent time behind the wheel since then. AM Racing is owned by Wade Moore and Kevin Cywinski.

Burton earned four wins in his previous Xfinity Series stint at Joe Gibbs, all in 2020, having drove there from 2019-to-2021.