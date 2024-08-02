Greg Biffle returning for one-off NASCAR start … in ARCA West

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle is set for a rare Stock Car start on August 10 and it’s going to come in the ARCA West Series at Tri-City Raceway.

Biffle will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet out of the Sigma Performance Services camp. One of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, Biffle won 19 times at the highest level and it’s believed he could have won more if not for his loyalty to Roush Racing, where he spent the entirety of his full-time career.

He also won the 2000 Truck Series and 2002 Xfinity Series championships.

It’s a homecoming of sorts as Biffle, a Portland, Oregan native, spent his formative racing years in the Pacific Northwest at bullrings including but not limited to Tri-City Raceway. He also spent time in the Winston West Series in the 90s, the precursor to what is now ARCA West.

“I’m so excited to return to the famous Tri-City Raceway in the Tri-Cities, Washington area,” Biffle said. “I’m looking forward to returning to the track in an ARCA West car almost 30 years after I won the track championship. It’s an honor to drive for one of the teams well-known in the sport, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to return to racing at this historic Northwest race track.”

SPS team owner Joe Farré says it means a lot to be part of this reunion race.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of Greg’s return to his racing roots in the Pacific Northwest,” Farré said. “As a West Coast racer myself, I cannot thank the local supporters, track owners, series sponsor, and series officials enough for the opportunity to return to iconic race tracks like Tri-City Raceway. We need more people like Greg, the people of the Northwest racing community, and sponsors alike, to support the continuation of these tracks, teams, and series.”

He’s also grateful that Biffle was willing to run this race for his team.

“Greg’s commitment to this race, the racing community, and growing teams like ours just goes to show how important it is that we all work together to keep racing alive in the Pacific Northwest, and across this great country,” Farre said. “Racing is more than business or competition; to many, racing is a way of life, a way to socialize and gather as a community. Racing is an American pastime that we cannot allow to be lost.”

The race will air live at FloRacing at 10:30 ET for those unable to attend.